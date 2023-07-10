Bharat Dynamics - Execution To Pick Up Strongly Over Next Two-Three Years: Prabhudas Lilladher

We hosted the outgoing Chief Managing Director of Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Mr. P Radhakrishna, to discuss the company’s strategy to harness significant opportunities in the Indian and global defence space.

Bharat Dynamics expects strong execution in FY25 and FY26 of the current Rs 200 billion plus order book, along with further inflows of ~Rs 200 billion over the next three years. There is good traction in export markets, especially for Akash weapon systems and Astra missiles, with a healthy order pipeline in place for the next one-two years.

Memorandum of Understandings signed with international firms during Aero India 2023 will bring key new technologies to India. Margin profile largely depends on product mix, but Bharat Dynamics will work on process and productivity improvements to increase margins.

Meanwhile, working capital rose sharply to ~226 days in FY23, and is expected to remain elevated in FY24.

Bharat Dynamics has a healthy outlook over the medium term owing to-

recent large order wins, government’s push on indigenisation of defence production, and solid traction in export markets.

The company reported revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of -9.5%/-5.4%/-6.4% over FY17-23.

Key monitorables include execution rate, margin profile and working capital.

The stock is trading at 31.6 times/22.6 times on FY24/FY25E consensus earnings.