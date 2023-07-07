BFSIs Q1 Results Preview - NIMs Moderate; Growth, Earnings Momentum Continue: Dolat Capital

Banks are expected to post strong net interest income growth of 30% YoY, even as we build in sequential moderation in net interest margin across most banks in Q1 FY24.

Public sector banks should see stable to improving NIM in Q1 FY24 led by higher share of Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate loans which are re-pricing with a lag.

Profitability will also benefit from low credit costs and higher treasury gains, with profit after tax growth at 57% YoY. We factor in loan growth of 17% YoY and 2.5% QoQ for coverage banks during the quarter.

Asset quality trends are likely to remain steady, despite seasonally higher agri slippages. Traction in retail deposits and NIM/growth outlook remain key monitorables.

Affordable housing financiers are expected to report robust growth at over 5-6% QoQ and 29% YoY. Higher National Housing Bank drawings and prime lending rate hikes should support spreads, even as we see sharper rise in cost of bank borrowings hereon.