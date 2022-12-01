BFSI Sector Annual Investors Meet Takeaways - Demand Continues To Remain Strong Across Segments: Nirmal Bang
Asset quality stress is not envisaged by most managements given that collection efficiency remains healthy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We recently hosted multiple banking, financial services and insurance companies at our Annual Investor Conference to gain insights into the current business environment, credit demand, asset quality trends and margin outlook going forward.
Most of the managements re-iterated that demand continues to remain strong across segments. Also, asset quality stress is not envisaged by most managements given that collection efficiency remains healthy.
But, in the non-banking financial company segment, managements indicated that margins may continue to remain under pressure as rate hikes’ passthrough is likely to come with a lag.
Therefore, with faster re-pricing of the cost of borrowings, margins may remain moderate in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
