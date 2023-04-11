BFSI Q4 Results Preview - Strong Earnings Momentum Likely: Dolat Capital

Banks will continue to benefit from healthy credit growth, faster asset repricing, and low credit costs during Q4 FY23. Net interest income is expected to grow by 32% YoY and 7% QoQ for coverage banks. Public sector banks are likely to be a bigger beneficiary of net interest margin expansion in Q4 given their higher share of marginal cost of funds based lending rate loans which are re-pricing with a lag.

Further, low credit costs should drive profit after tax growth of 45% YoY for coverage universe (excluding of Axis Bank Ltd.). We factor in loan growth of 17% YoY and 5% QoQ for banks under coverage.

Asset quality trends are likely to remain steady, with contained slippages and moderation in gross non performing asset ratios. Traction in retail deposits and NIM/growth outlook will be key monitorables during the quarter.

Affordable housing financiers are expected to report robust growth trends at over 7% QoQ and 30% YoY, along with improving asset quality. Prime lending rate hikes and rating upgrades (in last one-year) should support stable to improving spreads.