BFSI Q3 Results Preview - Robust Growth, Steady Cost To Aid Traction In Earnings: ICICI Direct
The fag end of fiscal year, which is generally strong for financial industry to witness continued traction in retail credit demand
ICICI Direct Report
In Q3 FY23, we expect the earnings momentum to continue to remain strong led by-
robust credit offtake,
steady margins on the back of continued yield repricing and rising credit-deposit ratio offsetting higher cost of deposit,
absence of treasury losses and
steady slippages leading to stable credit cost.
We expect continued strong guidance in terms of resilience in credit demand and, thus, outlook on business momentum. While the operational performance is expected to remain positive across lenders, public sector undertaking banks are seen delivering a robust recovery in earnings.
