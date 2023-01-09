ADVERTISEMENT
BFSI Q3 Results Preview - Robust Growth, Steady Cost To Aid Traction In Earnings: ICICI Direct

The fag end of fiscal year, which is generally strong for financial industry to witness continued traction in retail credit demand
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian two hundred rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

ICICI Direct Report

In Q3 FY23, we expect the earnings momentum to continue to remain strong led by-

  1. robust credit offtake,

  2. steady margins on the back of continued yield repricing and rising credit-deposit ratio offsetting higher cost of deposit,

  3. absence of treasury losses and

  4. steady slippages leading to stable credit cost.

We expect continued strong guidance in terms of resilience in credit demand and, thus, outlook on business momentum. While the operational performance is expected to remain positive across lenders, public sector undertaking banks are seen delivering a robust recovery in earnings.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Direct Banking, Financial Services Q3FY23 Results Preview.pdf

