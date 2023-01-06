BFSI Q3 Results Preview - Another Strong Quarter Likely: Dolat Capital
Banks will continue to benefit from faster asset re-pricing, low credit costs, and healthy demand for credit during Q3 FY23.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Banks will continue to benefit from faster asset re-pricing, low credit costs, and healthy demand for credit during Q3 FY23. Consequently, net interest income is expected to grow by 21% YoY and 5% QoQ.
Net interest margin expansion, though lower versus last quarter, shall continue. While operating profits will benefit from part reversal of mark-to-market losses, this will partly be offset by high opex including that for public sector banks this quarter (wage revision bill).
Additionally, low credit costs should drive profit after tax growth of 38% YoY. We factor in loan growth of 19% YoY for the coverage universe in Q3 FY23. Asset quality trends are likely to remain healthy, with continued moderation in gross non-performing asset ratios.
Affordable housing financiers under coverage should continue to see healthy growth trends of 6% QoQ and 30% YoY. prime lending rate hikes and recent rating upgrades should support stable spreads.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.