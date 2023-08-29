BFSI - Credit Offtake Remains Robust, Deposit Growth See A Six-Year High: CareEdge Analysis
Credit offtake continued to grow at a similar pace sequentially, increasing by 19.7% YoY.
CareEdge Research Report
Credit offtake continued to grow at a similar pace sequentially, increasing by 19.7% YoY to reach Rs 148.8 lakh crore for the fortnight ended August 11, 2023. This surge continues to be primarily driven by the impact of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.’s merger with HDFC Bank Ltd., as well as growth in personal loans and non banking financial services.
Meanwhile, if merger impact is excluded, credit grew at a lower rate of 14.8% YoY fortnight compared to last year.
Deposits too witnessed healthy growth, increasing by 13.5% YoY for the fortnight (including the merger impact). The growth in deposits has not been at the same pace as credit since the larger proportion of liabilities of HDFC was by way of borrowings rather than just deposits.
The outlook for bank credit offtake remains positive, with a projected growth of 13-13.5% for FY24, excluding the merger's impact.
Deposit growth is expected to improve in FY24 as banks look to shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain the credit offtake.
The Short-term Weighted Average Call Rate stood at 6.68% as of August 18, 2023, compared to 5.09% on August 19, 2022, due to pressure on short term rates basis recent incremental cash reserve ratio norms by Reserve Bank of India.
