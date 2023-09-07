BFSI - Credit Offtake Grows As HDFC Merger Boosts Retail; NBFCs Reduce In July: CareEdge Analysis
Lending to NBFCs grew by 23.6% YoY in July 2023 from a growth of 24.6% in July 2022.
CareEdge Research Report
Gross bank credit offtake witnessed an accelerated rise of 19.7% YoY in July 2023. The growth was driven by services and personal loans. However, the reported July 2023 data includes the impact of the merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. with HDFC Bank Ltd. and, hence is not directly comparable. Adjusted for the merger, the non-food credit systemic growth stands at 14.8% YoY and -1.4% month-on-month.
Personal loans reported a sustained growth at 31.7% YoY in July 2023 compared to 18.7% a year ago.
Services segment reported a robust rise of 23.1% YoY in July 2023 as compared with 16.7% a year ago due to strong credit demand from key sub-segments.
Non banking financial companies declined sequentially as HDFC’s borrowings were reclassified.
Industry moderated at 5.8% YoY in July 2023 from 10.5% over the year-ago period due to slow growth in micro, small and medium enterprise and muted growth in infrastructure.
