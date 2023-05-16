Berger Paints Q4 Results Review - Margins Expected To Improve Here On: Dolat Capital
Revenue in line; adjusted profit after tax was below estimate.
Dolat Capital Report
Berger Paints India Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 revenues came in line but adjusted profit after tax was below our estimates. Volume growth in decorative business stood at 14.5%, (versus +16% for Asian Paints Ltd.).
On a four-year compound annual growth rate basis, revenue increased 13.5% (versus 15.2% reported by Asian Paints). Gross margin expanded by 90 basis points to 39.8% was lower than 380 bps gain for Asian Paints.
Berger Paints has started receiving benefits of deflationary price environment. Going ahead, we believe stable raw material cost environment would help the company to maintain gross margin at higher levels.
Being the second-largest company in the domestic decorative paint industry, BergerPaints is likely to benefit further from rising distribution reach, strong presence in urban markets and attractive product offering across all categories.
We have upward revised our FY24/25E earnings per share estimates by 4.9/5.8% to Rs 12.6/14.9 to factor in improvement in margins.
