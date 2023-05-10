Bengaluru Leads Among Top High Streets Of India: Knight Frank

Four Bengaluru shopping locations feature in Knight Frank's top 10 list of high streets, for primary business and retail activities, that have emerged as a focal point for retailers across multiple categories.

The types of retail stores found on such high streets comprise brands of Indian and international origin and garner wide-scale business from shoppers.

MG Road in Bengaluru has topped the list of high streets in India, followed by Somajiguda in Hyderabad and Linking Road in Mumbai, according to the primary survey conducted by Knight Frank.

South Extension in Delhi, Park Street and Camac Street in Kolkata, and Anna Nagar in Chennai occupy the next three spots. Commercial Street, Bridge Road, and Church Street also feature in the top 10 list.