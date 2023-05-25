BEL Q4 Results Review — Best Play In The Defence Space: ICICI Securities
Bharat Electronics’ (BEL) Q4FY23 performance was ahead of street estimates on all counts. In FY23, management met its guidance for order inflow of Rs205bn, revenue growth of 15% and EBITDA margin of 21-23%. Key points: 1) EBITDA at Rs18.3bn (up 16% YoY) was 8% ahead of street estimates; 2) orderbook at Rs607bn implies bill-to-book ratio of 3.5x; 3) EBITDA margin rose to 28% in Q4FY23 (FY23: 23%); 4) receivable days were stable YoY at 148; cash & equivalents were at Rs3.9bn vs Rs1.3bn in FY22; and 5) cash dividend of Rs1.2/share thus far for FY23, besides, bonus share issue of 2:1 in Sep-22.
Going ahead, management has guided for order inflow of Rs200bn, revenue growth of 17% YoY and EBITDA margin of 21-23% (incl. other income) for FY24. We introduce FY25E numbers at this stage and expect 12.6% EPS (FY23-FY25E) CAGR. In our view, with its finger in the pie in almost all the upcoming orders over the next few years, BEL is the best play in the defence space. We roll-over the valuation to FY25E and maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of Rs140 (earlier Rs125) on an unchanged 25x FY25E EPS.
