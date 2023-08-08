Bayer CropScience Q1 Results Review - Cost Saving Initiatives Drives Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Better liquidation in corn seeds business.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We broadly keep our FY24/25E estimates unchanged. Bayer CropScience Ltd. reported decent set of numbers with revenue growth of 4% YoY (adjusted for effect of customer incentive programs growth was 9% YoY), mainly driven by strong sales in crop protection (despite expected moderation in round-up (Glyphosate) sales due to lower realisations) and strong volume growth in corn hybrid seeds.
We believe strong growth witnessed in corn hybrid seeds was largely led by better corn acreages in the ongoing kharif season (up 1% YoY as on August 04, 2023) supported by remunerative corn prices (up 8% YoY to Rs 2,295/quintal as on July 2023).
Pricing pressure in round-up (Glyphosate) coupled with high cost inventory provisions in crop protection segment likely to have dent gross margins (down 580 bps YoY) to 42.7%.
However, lower employee cost coupled with lower opex down 220 bps and 430 bps YoY has resulted into an Ebitda margin expansion of 70 bps YoY to 24.4% (our estimate: 22.8%).
We believe, worst in terms of falling raw material cost is largely behind as prices of few raw material’s have started to witness uptick.
However, near term weather challenges coupled with higher channel inventory in domestic market and pricing pressure in Glyphosate is likely weigh on the stock performance.
That said, we maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs 4,720 based on 25 times FY25 earnings per share.
