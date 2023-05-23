Bata India Q4 Results Review - On Course To Accelerate Growth From Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nirmal Bang

We believe that under Sandeep Kataria (who is now the Global CEO Bata) and now under Gunjan Shah (current India CEO), BIL will be a more agile and lean player (from capex and fixed cost intensity perspective), which will grow both volume as well as ASP - unlike in the past. We believe the Bata franchise can deliver mid-teen earnings growth over a fairly long period of time considering that it is the largest formal player with just ~3.5% of the total market opportunity with good return ratios and hence has the potential for PE multiple expansion too. 4QFY23 results beat our EBITDA and PAT estimates due to better margins.