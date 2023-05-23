Bata India Q4 Results Review - On Course To Accelerate Growth From Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nirmal Bang
With base effect wearing off post FY23, it is Bata India’s (BIL) moment of truth in FY24. The reason why we are bullish on BIL is because we believe that revenue growth post FY23 should accelerate to a low teen number and grow at ~2x the rate it did in the FY15-FY20 timeframe when it was a completely ASP-driven growth of ~7%. Not only that, its pre-tax ROIC will be back to ~50% level by FY25. Based on all of these, we believe that the stock is cheap at 34x our FY25E EPS estimate.
We believe that under Sandeep Kataria (who is now the Global CEO Bata) and now under Gunjan Shah (current India CEO), BIL will be a more agile and lean player (from capex and fixed cost intensity perspective), which will grow both volume as well as ASP - unlike in the past. We believe the Bata franchise can deliver mid-teen earnings growth over a fairly long period of time considering that it is the largest formal player with just ~3.5% of the total market opportunity with good return ratios and hence has the potential for PE multiple expansion too. 4QFY23 results beat our EBITDA and PAT estimates due to better margins.
The 13% revenue growth in FY23 vs FY20 was largely driven by ASP expansion of 15% while volume was down 2%. This is largely due to the thrust on higher ASP products like Sneakers, Hush Puppies and Floatz besides slow traction in <500 price point part of its business amid consumption stress at the lower end of the pyramid. We believe BIL has put in place multiple initiatives which will drive both revenue as well as margins in the coming years while lowering the capital intensity. BIL has also hinted at entering the Athleisure Apparel space to leverage its retail network and will launch/re-launch the ‘Power’ brand over the next couple of months (price range Rs799-1,499).<
This apparel business is expected to be margin accretive. Opex will continue to remain high for the next 18-24 months due to intensified investments in marketing and technology. Hence, we have modestly cut our earlier margin estimates. Margins are expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels till the investment phase is over. On the revenue side, growth will come from: (1) expanding Sneaker studios and other premium categories (2) expansion of non-COCO channels - wholesale, franchising and digital (3) lower inflation re-igniting consumption in the <Rs500 category- ~20% of revenue (4) be a sourcing point for Bata globally for its footwear needs (5) Athleisure apparel initiative.
Margin improvement will also come from initiatives like flexi manpower, outsourcing of non-core operations besides VRS at some of its manufacturing locations. Post 4QFY23, we have tweaked our EPS estimates for FY24/FY25. We maintain ‘BUY’ on BIL with an almost unchanged Target Price (TP) of Rs2,091, valuing it at 46x FY25E EPS. 46x PE multiple (maintained) represents +1SD higher than pre-pandemic mean.
