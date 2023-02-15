Bata India Q3 Results Review - Underwhelming, Hope Is All That's Left: ICICI Securities
We believe Bata would have defocused on some of the not-so-value-accretive segments to drive long-term initiatives.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Bata India Ltd. reported a revenue print of Rs 9 billion (up 7% YoY; below our estimates). Revenue growth of 2.8% on three-year compound annual growth rate basis also appears weak. However, this needs to be seen in the context of rationalisation in COCO store footprint (net closure of ~120 COCO stores between March 2020 and March 2022).
Further, the quality of growth is now different (versus few years back) – initiatives of casualisation, high fashion salience and youth focus (improved connect) were much needed measures and were always expected to have higher gestation.
We believe Bata would have defocused on some of the not-so-value-accretive segments to drive long-term initiatives.
The margin delivery was decent – gross margin (54.8%) was down 20 bps QoQ. Ebitda margin print came in at 22.9% (up 350 bps QoQ).
Digitally enabled sales now contribute 10% of overall sales. We believe, while Bata’s focus on premiumisation, improving brand perception and expanding distribution are steps in the right direction, there will be challenges along the way.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Relaxo Footwear Q3 Results Review - Revival Expected Going Ahead: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.