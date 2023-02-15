Bata India Q3 Results Review - Underwhelming, Hope Is All That's Left: ICICI Securities

Bata India Ltd. reported a revenue print of Rs 9 billion (up 7% YoY; below our estimates). Revenue growth of 2.8% on three-year compound annual growth rate basis also appears weak. However, this needs to be seen in the context of rationalisation in COCO store footprint (net closure of ~120 COCO stores between March 2020 and March 2022).

Further, the quality of growth is now different (versus few years back) – initiatives of casualisation, high fashion salience and youth focus (improved connect) were much needed measures and were always expected to have higher gestation.

We believe Bata would have defocused on some of the not-so-value-accretive segments to drive long-term initiatives.

The margin delivery was decent – gross margin (54.8%) was down 20 bps QoQ. Ebitda margin print came in at 22.9% (up 350 bps QoQ).

Digitally enabled sales now contribute 10% of overall sales. We believe, while Bata’s focus on premiumisation, improving brand perception and expanding distribution are steps in the right direction, there will be challenges along the way.