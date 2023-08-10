Bata India Q1 Results Review - Modest Store Growth, Unexciting Revenue Print: ICICI Securities
Margins impacted by early 'End of season sale'.
ICICI Securities Report
Bata India Ltd.’s revenue performance has been decent on same-store sales growth front (-9% our estimate versus -12% for Metro Brands Ltd.) while retail expansion (at 11%) continues to be modest.
Revenue growth at 2% YoY is un-exciting. Improvement in average selling price (3%YoY) instills confidence in the execution of casualisation and premiumisation initiatives.
However, early 'End of season sale' negatively impacted the operating profit margins. Compared to peers, deceleration in gross margin has been sharp (likely impact of high-intensity discounting).
Aggressive expansion through franchise and shop in shops route (capital light) is positive but yet to yield result (despite doubling of franchise and SIS stores, margins remain below pre-Covid levels).
We believe, while Bata India’s focus on premiumisation, improving brand perception and expanding distribution are steps in the right direction, there will be challenges along the way. 'Hold'.
