Bata India Likely Facing Higher Inventory Stress Versus Metro: ICICI Securities

In this report, we present a primary survey of 19 footwear brands – Puma, Campus, Metro Brands Ltd., Mochi, Bata India Ltd., Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Fila, Crocs, among others – covering 21,000 stock keeping units to assess the degree of discounting in the ongoing 'End of season sale'.

Highlights:

Bata has opted for early discounting (from June 15, 2023 – similar to branded apparel retailers, while Campus and Metro started EOSS participation from July 01, 2023 and July 07, 2023, respectively.

Read on for our analysis on brand-wise discounts and average selling price offered at overall SKU level. We believe higher discounts are reflective of relative stress in the underlying inventory, and hence may be a leading indicator of the business performance in the near term.

We maintain Metro as our top pick in the footwear sector.