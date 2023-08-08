Barbeque Nation Q1 Results Review - Same-Store Sales Growth Remains Weak; Expect Recovery In H2: Motilal Oswal
Subdued performance results in a net loss.
Motilal Oswal Report
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd. reported a weak performance in Q1 FY24. Revenue grew 3% YoY while Ebitda declined 34% YoY. Lower same-store sales growth and a contraction in gross margin resulted in a sharp moderation of 800 basis points YoY in Ebitda margin. Additionally, it closed four stores on a net basis.
Demand outlook remains bleak and Barbeque Nation's management has reduced its new store opening guidance at 10 (net) in FY24 versus 31 in FY23.
The stock is currently trading at 72 times FY25E earnings per share and 15 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitda (pre-Ind-accounting standard).
We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650, based on 14 times FY25E EV/Ebitda (pre-Ind-AS).
