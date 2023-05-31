Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Review - SSSG Remains Weak; 1H To Be Watchful: Motilal Oswal
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Review - SSSG Remains Weak; 1H To Be Watchful: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
BARBEQUE posted a weak performance in 4QFY23, with revenue growth of 12% and an EBITDA decline of 10% YoY. Lower SSSG pulled down EBITDA margin by 350bp despite 17% store adds. Revenue from mature stores stood at INR66m (5-6% below expectation).
The management remains hawkish on demand trends in 1HFY24 and has subsequently curbed store adds guidance to 20 in FY24 v/s 31 net adds in FY23. Valuations are fair at 9.2x FY25E and 12x FY25E EV/EBITDA (pre-IndAS). We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR700, based on 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA (pre-Ind-AS).
