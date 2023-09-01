Banks' Sectoral Credit Deployment - Adjusted Non-Food Credit Growth Moderates In July: ICICI Securities
Growth in services, after coming in at multi-month high of 26.7% in June 2023, moderated to 19.4% YoY.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Banks’ sectoral credit deployment data for July 2023 (as of July 28, 2023) suggests non-food credit stands at Rs 147.8 trillion, up 19.8% YoY on reported basis.
However, the reported July 2023 data includes the impact of merger of a non-bank with a bank, hence is not comparable.
Adjusted for the merger, we calculate non-food credit systemic growth stands at 14.8% YoY and -1.4% month-on-month.
There is moderation in adjusted credit growth YoY for all four sub-segments. Growth trend across verticals was as follows: 19.4% YoY (26.7% in June 2023) and (2.5%) month-on-month in services, 18.4% YoY (20.9% in June-23) and (0.1%) month-on-month in retail; 16.8% YoY (19.7% in June-23) and (0.6%) month-on-month in agriculture and, lastly, 5.2% YoY (8.1% in June-23) and (2.2%) month-on-month in industry.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.