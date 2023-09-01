Banks' Sectoral Credit Deployment - Adjusted Non-Food Credit Growth Moderates In July: ICICI Securities

Banks’ sectoral credit deployment data for July 2023 (as of July 28, 2023) suggests non-food credit stands at Rs 147.8 trillion, up 19.8% YoY on reported basis.

However, the reported July 2023 data includes the impact of merger of a non-bank with a bank, hence is not comparable.

Adjusted for the merger, we calculate non-food credit systemic growth stands at 14.8% YoY and -1.4% month-on-month.

There is moderation in adjusted credit growth YoY for all four sub-segments. Growth trend across verticals was as follows: 19.4% YoY (26.7% in June 2023) and (2.5%) month-on-month in services, 18.4% YoY (20.9% in June-23) and (0.1%) month-on-month in retail; 16.8% YoY (19.7% in June-23) and (0.6%) month-on-month in agriculture and, lastly, 5.2% YoY (8.1% in June-23) and (2.2%) month-on-month in industry.