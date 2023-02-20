Banks Report Steady Net Interest Margin Growth In Q3 FY23: CareEdge Analysis
Net Interest Income of scheduled commercial banks grew by 25.5% YoY to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in Q3 FY23.
Net Interest Income of scheduled commercial banks grew by 25.5% YoY to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in Q3 FY23 due to a healthy improvement in credit offtake, and a higher yield on advances.
Net interest margin of SCBs improved by 17 basis points YoY to 3.28% in Q3 FY23 as loans were repriced at a faster rate, while deposit rates have yet to reflect the rise in repo rate coupled with a substantial increase in advances.
NIMs are expected to stabilise with negative bias due to the repricing of liabilities.
SCBs reported a robust rise in its advances by 18.5% YoY in Q3 FY23. Public sector banks net advances grew by 18.9% in the quarter whereas private banks rose by 17.9%.
Outlook
Credit growth has generally been trending upward throughout FY23 and is expected to be in the mid-teens in FY23. Resreve Bank of India has increased the repo rate by 250 bps in FY23. The last hike of 25 bps (February 08, 2023) has not been reflected in the above numbers and is expected to reflect first in lending rates followed by the deposit rates.
Deposit rates have already increased and are expected to rise further. Banks which have been able to maintain a higher current account and savings account as well as External Benchmarks Lending Rate-based floating loans are expected to benefit and sustain the NIM in the current rising interest rate scenario.
Overall, NIMs are expected to stabilise with a negative bias as lending rates would likely complete their rising cycle while liabilities would continue to be repriced.
