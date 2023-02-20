Banks Report Steady Net Interest Margin Growth In Q3 FY23: CareEdge Analysis

Net Interest Income of scheduled commercial banks grew by 25.5% YoY to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in Q3 FY23 due to a healthy improvement in credit offtake, and a higher yield on advances.

Net interest margin of SCBs improved by 17 basis points YoY to 3.28% in Q3 FY23 as loans were repriced at a faster rate, while deposit rates have yet to reflect the rise in repo rate coupled with a substantial increase in advances.

NIMs are expected to stabilise with negative bias due to the repricing of liabilities.

SCBs reported a robust rise in its advances by 18.5% YoY in Q3 FY23. Public sector banks net advances grew by 18.9% in the quarter whereas private banks rose by 17.9%.