Banks Report Robust Q3 Numbers As Profits Rise, Asset Quality Improves: CareEdge
Net interest margin of SCBs improved by 17 basis points YoY to 3.3% in Q3 FY23 as loans were repriced at a faster rate.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
Net interest income of scheduled commercial banks grew by 25.5% YoY to Rs 1.8 lakh crore in Q3 FY23 due to a healthy improvement in credit offtake, and a higher yield on advances.
Net interest margin of SCBs improved by 17 basis points YoY to 3.3% in Q3 FY23 as loans were repriced at a faster rate, while deposit rates have yet to fully reflect the rise. NIMs are expected to stabilise with negative bias due to the repricing of liabilities.
SCBs reported a robust rise in its advances by 18.5% YoY in Q3 FY23. Public sector banks net advances grew by 18.9% in the quarter whereas private sector banks rose by 17.9%.
SCBs pre-provisioning operating profit grew by 28.5% YoY to Rs 1.30 lakh crore due to higher expansion in NII and supported by non-interest income. Cost to income ratio reduced by 230 bps YoY to 46.5% in Q3 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.