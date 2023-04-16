Banks Q4 Results Preview - Deposits Gathering Steam; Lower Net Interest Margin Expansion: Prabhudas Lilladher

Banks in our coverage are expected to see better growth in core earnings at up 10.5% QoQ to Rs 496 billion compared to up 3.8% QoQ in previous quarter, mainly driven by lower provisions.

Coverage banks would report better loan growth at 5.5% QoQ (versus 3.8% in Q3 FY23), while deposit accretion might be better at up 6.6% QoQ (2.6% last quarter).

We expect net interest margin for banks to grow at a slower pace by 7 basis points QoQ to 4.2% compared to up 23 bps in previous quarter.

ICICI Bank Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. could be outliers on net interest margin expansion. Opex to remain elevated at Rs 720 billion (up 8.1% QoQ), which would be offset by higher fees.

Core pre-provision operating profit at Rs 847 billion may improve by up 6.6% QoQ/27.8% YoY. Slippage ratio might rise by 8 bps QoQ to 1.4% due to movement of accounts to non-performing asset from one time restructuring/ Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme pool. However, provisions may decline by 8 bps QoQ to 79 bps.

Banks’ profit after tax is expected to be at Rs 528 billion (up 4.8% QoQ).