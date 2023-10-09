Banks Q2 Results Preview - Sharp NIM Decline But Slippage Ratio To Fall: Prabhudas Lilladher
Banks under our coverage are expected to witness a weak quarter as core earnings could fall, mainly driven by lower NIM.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Banks under our coverage are expected to witness a weak quarter as core earnings could fall by 9.3% quarter on quarter to Rs 454 billion (versus -2.7% QoQ in Q1 2024), mainly driven by lower net interest margin.
Loan growth might come in at 3.7% QoQ (1.7% in Q1 FY24), while deposit accretion could be plus 3.5% quarter on quarter (2.1% last quarter). NIM contraction could be maximum this quarter (versus Q1 and H2 FY24) and we expect NIM to decline by 22 basis points quarter on quarter (-6 bps in Q1 2024) to 3.6%. IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. may see lower NIM contraction.
Fees could grow by 3.3% QoQ to Rs 315 billion while opex may spike by 6.6% QoQ to Rs 793 billion (due to seasonality in case of public sector undertaking banks). Core pre-provision operating profit may come in at Rs 729 billion (-7.7% QoQ).
IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and The Federal Bank Ltd. might perform better on core PPop. Slippage ratio might decline by 40 bps QoQ to 1.1% as Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India could see lower sequential delinquencies.
Banks’ profit after tax is expected to be Rs 500 billion (-14.2% QoQ). Among our coverage universe we prefer HDFC Bank Ltd., State Bank of India and The Federal Bank.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Stylam Industries - Fastest-Growing Laminate Company In India: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.