Banks Q1 Results Preview - Weak Quarter Due To NIM Fall, Rise In Provisions: Prabhudas Lilladher

Banks in our coverage are expected to see a weak quarter as core earnings could fall by 5.8% QoQ to Rs 512 billion (versus +16.6% QoQ in Q4 FY23), mainly driven by lower net interest margin and higher provisions.

Loan growth might come in at 2.1% QoQ (3.8% in Q3 FY23), while deposit accretion could be tad better at +2.3% QoQ (6.2% last quarter). We expect NIM to decline by 8 basis points QoQ (flat in Q4 FY23) to 3.84%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. may see lower NIM contraction. Due to seasonality, fees could fall by 7.7% QoQ to Rs 282 billion which would be offset by decrease in opex by 4.4% to Rs 719 billion.

Core pre-provision operating profit may come in at Rs 797 billion, -3.1% QoQ and 22.1% YoY.

HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Federal Bank Ltd. might perform better on core pre-provision operating profit.

Slippage ratio might rise by 20 bps QoQ to 1.5% as Q1 usually sees agri delinquencies. Hence, provisions may rise by 5 bps QoQ to 59 bps.

Banks’ profit after tax is expected to be Rs 522 billion (-7.1% QoQ). Among our coverage universe we prefer HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and DCB Bank Ltd.