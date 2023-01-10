Banks, NBFCs Q3 Results Preview: Healthy Growth In Credit, Operating Profits Will Boost Earnings: KRChoksey
KRChoksey Research Report
The Reserve Bank of India remained hawkish during the quarter, in line with the global central banks. The interest rate hike during the period of Oct-Dec 2022 was 85 basis points. Banks have passed on the increase in the interest rate on their loans as well as deposits.
As the rate hike on deposits remains slower than the lending rates while also witnessing the re-pricing of loans, banks have minimal impact on their margins in Q3 FY23E. Banks with higher floating loan portfolios will benefit from the rising interest rate scenario.
Non-banking financial companies will continue to see strong growth trends driven by healthy demand across all segments and a customer-centric approach. Net interest margins will remain under pressure in H2 FY23E, given the increase in the cost of borrowings.
