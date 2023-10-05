Banks, Insurance Q2 Results Preview - Earnings To Remain Resilient Despite NIM Compression: Motilal Oswal

Private Banks - Profit after tax to grow ~25% YoY in Q2 FY24

We estimate private banks (excluding HDFC Bank Ltd.) to report pre-provision operating profit growth of ~18% YoY (flat QoQ) and profit after tax growth of ~25% YoY (flat QoQ) in Q2 FY24. Earnings are poised to remain healthy, supported by healthy business growth and benign credit costs, but margin compression and elevated opex may pose challenges to the overall growth trajectory.

Margins are expected to moderate further due to the rising cost of deposits and stagnating loan yields. However, healthy loan growth will continue to aid net interest income. We estimate NII growth of ~21% YoY (flat QoQ) in Q2 FY24, with IDFC First Bank Ltd. at ~31%, ICICI Bank Ltd. at ~24%, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. at ~24%, IndusInd Bank Ltd. at ~18%, and Axis Bank Ltd. at 16% YoY.

Slippages are likely to remain under control, which should drive continued improvement in asset quality ratios. The growth rate and the performance of unsecured loans will be key to watch out for in the medium term.