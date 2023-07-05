Banks, Insurance Q1 Results Preview - FY24 To Start On A Healthy Note; Trend To Moderate: Motilal Oswal

We estimate our banking coverage universe to deliver ~54% YoY growth in profit after tax in Q1 FY24 and sustain pre-provision operating profit growth at ~35% YoY.

Private banks – profit after tax to grow ~32% YoY in Q1 FY24

We estimate private banks to report PPoP growth of ~31% YoY (flat QoQ) and profit after tax growth of ~32% YoY (-4.8% QoQ) in Q1 FY24. Earnings should remain steady, aided by healthy business growth and benign credit costs, but margin pressure and elevated opex may affect the overall growth trajectory.

Margins may moderate for select banks, due to the rising cost of deposits and stagnating yields. However, healthy loan growth will continue to aid net interest income. We estimate net interest income growth of ~28% YoY (3.7% QoQ) in Q1 FY24, with ICICI Bank Ltd. at ~36%, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. at ~32%, Axis Bank Ltd. at ~31%, HDFC Bank Ltd. at ~26%, and IndusInd Bank Ltd. at 8% YoY.