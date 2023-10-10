Banks, Gold NBFCs Q2 Preview - Banks’ Earnings Growth To Remain Strong Despite NIM Pressure: Nirmal Bang

As per latest Reserve Bank of India data as of September 22, 2023, system loan growth (adjusted for excluding -Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.) stood healthy at 15.3% YoY and 6.5% on year-to-date basis, which indicates better topline growth for banks.

Sectoral credit deployment data shows continued double-digit growth in retail and services segments but moderation in Industrial segment credit growth.

We expect our coverage banks to report strong earnings growth of 27.5% YoY on the back of 22.2% YoY credit growth, 22.2% YoY growth in operating profit and further improvement in credit costs. However, considering the dip in low-cost deposit ratios as per Q2 FY24 provisional numbers, we have built in 5-30 basis points QoQ compression in net interest margins.