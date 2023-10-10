Banks, Gold NBFCs Q2 Preview - Banks’ Earnings Growth To Remain Strong Despite NIM Pressure: Nirmal Bang
Loan books of Manappuram Finance, Muthoot Finance are expected to grow by 24.6% YoY/3% QoQ and 18.3% YoY/0.5% QoQ, respectively.
Nirmal Bang Report
As per latest Reserve Bank of India data as of September 22, 2023, system loan growth (adjusted for excluding -Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.) stood healthy at 15.3% YoY and 6.5% on year-to-date basis, which indicates better topline growth for banks.
Sectoral credit deployment data shows continued double-digit growth in retail and services segments but moderation in Industrial segment credit growth.
We expect our coverage banks to report strong earnings growth of 27.5% YoY on the back of 22.2% YoY credit growth, 22.2% YoY growth in operating profit and further improvement in credit costs. However, considering the dip in low-cost deposit ratios as per Q2 FY24 provisional numbers, we have built in 5-30 basis points QoQ compression in net interest margins.
In the small finance bank space, the two SFBs under our coverage universe, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., have reported YoY/QoQ growth of 24%/2.2% and 37.1%/5.5%, respectively in their Q2 FY24 gross advances update.
AU SFB’s YoY growth has declined from 29% in Q1 FY24 as the sell-downs are expected to be higher. Cost of fund is expected to rise sequentially, but since the same is being passed on to customers and credit growth remains strong, average net interest income of the two banks is expected to grow by 21.9% YoY and 2.9% QoQ. Net interest margins of both banks are expected to drop by an average of 19bps QoQ. The opex ratio, which is one of the key monitorables for SFBs, is expected to remain elevated at 66%. We expect two SFBs to report average earnings growth of 28.6% YoY.
Gold NBFCs -
Loan books of Manappuram Finance Ltd. and Muthoot Finance Ltd. are expected to grow by 24.6% YoY/3% QoQ and 18.3% YoY/0.5% QoQ, respectively. Their micro finance subsidiaries are expected to see good customer addition and healthy credit growth.
Change in tonnage will be a key monitorable on the gold loan side. While cost of fund is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, the advantages that non-banking financial companies overall have is that their fixed rate portfolios are expected to see a gradual re-pricing, thereby helping margins whenever interest rates decline in future.
The overall asset quality trend remains healthy. Profit after tax of both NBFCs is expected to grow by an average 19.6% YoY/ 6.3% QoQ.
In our view, following will be the key monitorables from Q2 FY24 results of banks -
Growth guidance considering that interest rates continue to be high,
As the higher cost term deposits continue to grow faster than overall deposit growth, NIM outlook will be key,
While banks’ asset quality remains best in a decade, rapid increase in unsecured loans can be a cause of concern in future if macro cycle reverses. So, it will be important to understand the credit quality filters banks have in place when it comes to their unsecured books,
Impact of the latest geopolitical tensions, if they escalate further.
