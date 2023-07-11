Banks, Financials Q1 Results Preview - Healthy Credit Growth With Improving Deposit Traction: KRChoksey

The provisional growth numbers reported by a few banks reflect a healthy credit growth trajectory for Q1 FY24E. According to the Reserve Bank of India data, as of June 2023, the industry has seen a credit growth of 15.4% YoY/ 2.5% QoQ, despite seasonal weakness in Q1.

This was driven by the retail and small and medium enterprise segments. Personal loans expanded by 19.2% YoY for quarter-till-date versus 16.3% a year ago, mainly driven by housing and vehicle loans. Credit to industry registered a growth of 6.0% YoY QTD.

Size-wise, credit growth to large industries saw further moderation at 3.9% YoY. (2.1% a year ago).

Nevertheless, we expect the corporate segment to pick up gradually in FY24E, led by increased working capital requirements and push for huge capex.

The credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 21.4% YoY, primarily due to the improved credit offtake to non-banking financial companies.

Valuation:

We believe that banks under our coverage will continue to deliver strong earnings in Q1 FY24E, led by healthy traction in business across the segments and stable asset quality. We remain optimistic on HDFC Bank Ltd, (2.7 times FY25E price/adjusted book value), ICICI Bank Ltd. (2.4 times FY25E P/ABV) and State Bank of India (1.4 times FY25E P/ABV).