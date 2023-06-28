Banking Sector Check - Retail Digital Payment Volume Growth Remains Healthy: Nirmal Bang

Key Points

As on May 2023, Indian banking industry’s total payments volume (including digital and paper-based instruments) picked up momentum on a monthly basis, growing by 6.5% month-on-month (versus a drop of 0.5% month-on-month in April 2023) and 40% YoY. Also, retail payments volume growth remained healthy at 40% YoY.

State Bank of India continues to hold the highest market share in terms of outstanding debit cards at 28.1% despite consistently losing market share. Moreover, on an incremental basis, Bank of India followed by Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank Ltd. issued the highest number of debit cards in May 2023.

SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. issued the highest number of credit cards in May-23, leading to market share gain followed by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank.

On YoY basis, HDFC Bank continues to lose market share for more than two years at 20.7% versus 23.9% in April 2021.