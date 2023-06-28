BQPrimeResearch ReportsBanking Sector Check - Retail Digital Payment Volume Growth Remains Healthy: Nirmal Bang
ADVERTISEMENT

Banking Sector Check - Retail Digital Payment Volume Growth Remains Healthy: Nirmal Bang

Payment volume and value shows momentum on incremental basis.

28 Jun 2023, 3:03 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph.&nbsp;(Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A lady holding 500 rupee Indian banknote for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

Key Points

As on May 2023, Indian banking industry’s total payments volume (including digital and paper-based instruments) picked up momentum on a monthly basis, growing by 6.5% month-on-month (versus a drop of 0.5% month-on-month in April 2023) and 40% YoY. Also, retail payments volume growth remained healthy at 40% YoY.

State Bank of India continues to hold the highest market share in terms of outstanding debit cards at 28.1% despite consistently losing market share. Moreover, on an incremental basis, Bank of India followed by Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank Ltd. issued the highest number of debit cards in May 2023.

SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. issued the highest number of credit cards in May-23, leading to market share gain followed by HDFC Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank.

On YoY basis, HDFC Bank continues to lose market share for more than two years at 20.7% versus 23.9% in April 2021.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang Banking Sector Update Payment Eco System.pdf
ALSO READ

Bank Versus IT - Taking Stock Of The Relative Alpha: Motilal Oswal

Opinion
Bank Versus IT - Taking Stock Of The Relative Alpha: Motilal Oswal
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT