Banking Sector Check - RBI's Regulatory Measures Towards Consumer Credit, Bank Credit To NBFCs: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
The Reserve bank of India on November 2023 announced regulatory measures and increase in risk weights towards consumer credit and bank credit to non banking financial companies. This is inline with the RBI Governor’s statement on Oct 6, 2023 flagging the high growth in unsecured consumer credit and increasing dependency of NBFCs on bank borrowings leading to a build-up of systemic risks.
The governor had advised banks and NBFCs to strengthen their internal surveillance mechanism and address build-up on risks. The increase in risk weights was widely anticipated by market participants with the State Bank of India Chairman, Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara also highlighting the possibility of the same in the Q2 FY24 earnings call.
In our assessment (as highlighted in exhibit-1), the RWA’s are likely to increase by 4-6% due to the new regulations.
The impact is more pronounced in the case of SBI wherein the CET-1 ratio post factoring in the impact of higher risk weights comes closer to the regulatory threshold of 10%.
