Banking Q4 Results Review - Robust Quarter; Public Sector Lenders Report Record Earnings: ICICI Direct
As per management commentaries, momentum in credit growth is expected to remain buoyant.
ICICI Direct Report
The banking industry witnessed its best performance in FY23 led by robust credit offtake, strong margins and lower credit cost (driven by improvement in asset quality). Private sector banks continued to deliver a robust performance with 25.8% YoY growth in earnings while public sector banks reported 42.1% YoY growth in earnings driven by improvement in net interest margins as well as moderation in provisioning, which has been impacting their performance in previous fiscals.
Business momentum continued to remain robust in Q4 FY23, led by retail and micro, small and medium enterprise segment. Within retail, the high yielding unsecured retail segment (which includes personal loans, credit cards and micro finance institution loans) continue to drive the growth. Thus, share of unsecured book for selected private banks in our coverage (Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., IDFC First Bank Ltd.) increased ~150 basis points from Q4 FY22 to Q3 FY23.
Banks’ loan growth (at industry level) remained healthy at 15.4% YoY at Rs 137 lakh crore (as March 2023 Reserve Bank of India data); though credit growth has been trending lower in last two-three months (16.7% YoY in January 2023 and 17.1% YoY in October 2022) primarily due to base effect.
Deposit has been lagging behind, with higher growth in term deposit driven by increase in deposit rates. Gap between credit growth and deposit growth seems to be narrowing down though deposit mobilisation at competitive rates is expected to remain one of the key focus area in near future. Further, recent government decision to withdraw Rs 2000 notes is expected to aid deposit mobilisation in the banking system.
