Banking Q1 Preview - Strong Quarter; Growth Trajectory, NIM Progression Are Key Monitorables: ICICI Securities

Despite seasonal headwinds, systemic credit growth has held up very well and in fact YoY growth, as per Reserve Bank of India data, has increased marginally from March 2023 levels.

The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes seems to have eased some pressure on rates (no material rise in card rates for term deposits) though outstanding cost of deposits should still rise faster than loan yields QoQ.

Thus, net interest margins compression seems limited to ~10-15 basis points QoQ for most banks.

Notwithstanding some rise in agri slippages at select banks, we see benign gross slippages and credit costs across banks. Overall, we expect Q1 FY24E to be a strong quarter with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax growth for coverage private banks at ~25/28/30% YoY, respectively, though we expect marginal dip in PPOP/profit after tax off high base.

In our view, the discussion is more likely to be centred around growth (advances / deposits) trajectory (and bank specific strategy) and the pace of NIMs compression.

We expect strong results from IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Federal bank Ltd., and soft results from Bandhan Bank Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd. and RBL Ltd. For State Bank of India, we estimate QoQ rise in gross slippages (led by agri) and decline in return on assets QoQ (from 1.23% in Q4 FY23) though still healthy at ~1.1% (versus 48 bps YoY).