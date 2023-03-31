Banking Payment Ecosystem — Retail Digital Payment Volume Growth Moderates On Incremental Basis: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
As on February 2023, the Indian banking payments system’s total payments on an incremental basis continued to decline for the second consecutive month, falling by 3.4% month-on-month to Rs 175.6 trillion but increasing by 17.1% YoY.
Moreover, total payment volume declined by 4% month-on-month but increased by 50% YoY. Majority of the decline in value terms was due to decline in RTGS payment by 3.9% month-on-month while total retail digital payments in value terms declined by 2.1% month-on-month, but increased by 22% YoY to Rs 49.6 trillion.
Within retail payments, credit transfers (84.4% of retail payments versus 81.5% in FY22) grew by 22.2% YoY to Rs 46.5 trillion.
Credit transfer growth was driven by all segments UPI/IMPS/NACH/NEFT increasing by 49.4%/21.9%/27.7%/12.1% YoY. Debit transfers too followed a similar trend, growing by 27.1% YoY while card payments grew at a slower pace of 17.7% YoY.
Moreover, total retail digital volume declined by 4.2% month-on-month, but jumped by 50% YoY.
