Banking Payment Ecosystem — Retail Digital Payment Volume Growth Moderates On Incremental Basis: Nirmal Bang

As on February 2023, the Indian banking payments system’s total payments on an incremental basis continued to decline for the second consecutive month, falling by 3.4% month-on-month to Rs 175.6 trillion but increasing by 17.1% YoY.

Moreover, total payment volume declined by 4% month-on-month but increased by 50% YoY. Majority of the decline in value terms was due to decline in RTGS payment by 3.9% month-on-month while total retail digital payments in value terms declined by 2.1% month-on-month, but increased by 22% YoY to Rs 49.6 trillion.

Within retail payments, credit transfers (84.4% of retail payments versus 81.5% in FY22) grew by 22.2% YoY to Rs 46.5 trillion.

Credit transfer growth was driven by all segments UPI/IMPS/NACH/NEFT increasing by 49.4%/21.9%/27.7%/12.1% YoY. Debit transfers too followed a similar trend, growing by 27.1% YoY while card payments grew at a slower pace of 17.7% YoY.

Moreover, total retail digital volume declined by 4.2% month-on-month, but jumped by 50% YoY.