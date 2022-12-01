Banking Credit Growth At Historical Highs: IDBI Capital
Services and industry credit continued to lead the credit growth in Oct-22 followed by support from retail credit growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Credit growth continued its strong growth momentum in October month; it stood at its historical high levels of 18.3% YoY as compared to 16.9% YoY in September.
Services and industry credit continued to lead the credit growth in Oct-22 followed by support from retail credit growth. Service credit continued to witness uptrend and stood at 22.5% YoY (20.0% YoY in Sep-22).
Industry portfolio growth too witnessed uptick in Oct month at 13.6% YoY (12.6% YoY in Sep-22).
Overall, the credit growth continued to scale newer heights and the same is expected to continue in near future led by corporate credit demand.
Deposit growth saw downtick of 124 basis points on fortnight basis and stood at 8.3% (Nov 04, 2022) versus 9.5% (Oct 21, 2022).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.