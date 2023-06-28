Bank Versus IT - Taking Stock Of The Relative Alpha: Motilal Oswal

Recap of CY23: Sharp divergence in the beginning, moderates by mid-year

CY22 ended with a sharp outperformance of banks over IT and the divergence stood at 47% between Nifty Bank and Nifty IT indices.  However, since the beginning of CY23 (January-March 2023) banks started to underperform mainly due to the U.S. banking crisis, expectations of a moderation in net interest income growth and marginsfor Indian banks and weak foreign institutional investor flows.

Conversely, IT began to recover over a weak base of CY22 and anticipation of global interest rates nearing the peak.

During April-June 2023, however, the performance reversed again for both the sectors with banks reviving as the U.S. banking crisis receded, Q4 FY23 earnings exceeded expectations and there was a pause in monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

On the contrary, weak earnings performance by IT companies erased all the gains in Nifty IT by April-23, resulting in the divergence between both these indices narrowing to ~2% by end of June-23 from the highs of ~14% in February-23.