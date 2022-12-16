Bank of Baroda - Risk-Reward Attractive: Nirmal Bang

We believe that Bank of Baroda continues to offer attractive risk-reward despite the stock returning ~40%/33% in the last one quarter/post reporting very strong Q2 FY23.

The bank has reported a steady improvement in its return ratios, with return on asset/return on equity inching up to 1%/14.7% as on Q2 FY23.

Moreover, it has been able to gain credit market share in the public sector banking space, which now stands at ~6.4%. Bank of Baroda has reported a significant improvement in its asset quality, driven by higher recoveries and upgrades and expects slippages to decline going forward.

We expect the overall credit cost to moderate to ~1.2% over FY24-FY25E. We expect the bank’s net interest margin to expand by 20 bps cumulatively, driven by transmission of rate hikes, improving credit-deposit ratio and change in asset mix.