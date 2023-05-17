Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Review - Nothing To Derail Investment Thesis: Yes Securities
Management has clarified that, even if ECL is allowed, credit cost would remain contained within 100 bps.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Bank of Baroda's gross non-performing asset additions were at Rs 27.44 billion (annualised NPA addition ratio of 1.2%) and recoveries and upgrades were healthy at Rs 28.02 billion.
Global net interest margin at 3.53% grew 16 basis points/45 basis points QoQ/YoY, sequentially higher as the yield on advances moved faster than the cost of deposits.
Whole bank advances grew 4.9%/18.5% QoQ/YoY driven sequentially by International loans, retail and micro, small and medium enterprise.
Total opex rose 12.7%/25.8% QoQ/YoY, employee expenses rose 12.9%/39.8% QoQ/YoY and other expenses rose 12.5%/12.3% QoQ/YoY.
Core fee income grew/de-grew 11.4%/-7.3% QoQ/YoY, driven sequentially by commission, exchange, brokerage fee income.
Management has clarified that, even if expected credit loss is allowed, credit cost would remain contained within 100 bps:
The normalised credit cost for the bank is 100 bps and the bank is running below this right now. The ECL provision is currently estimated to be 1- 1.5%. We presume that this is the incremental impact and would be spread over five years.
Further, in FY24 also, the recoveries and upgrades, including recoveries from written off accounts, would outstrip slippages. The CRILC SMA, which used to be 2% is now as low as 32 bps. The restructured book amounts to about Rs 160 billion.
Management stated that Bank of Baroda would grow 1-2% points faster than the banking system in FY24:
The internal forecast for banking system growth is 11-13%. It is part of bank strategy to grow the retail book faster than corporate book. To achieve an overall growth of say x%, the retail loan growth would be 1.5x%, whereas the corporate loan growth would be 0.7x%.
Management guided that the bank would be able to sustain or slightly improve the full year FY23 NIM in FY24:
The domestic credit to deposit ratio is below 75% and there is no liquidity pressure on the bank. Most of the term deposits growth has come from deposits with tenure of 399 days or lower. This is a conscious decision since, as the rate cycle turns, these deposits can be run down quickly and renewed with lower cost deposits. The capital adequacy will be able to support growth in FY24 without equity capital raise.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Review - Earnings Momentum Robust; Margin Expands 16 Basis Point QoQ: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.