Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Review - Nothing To Derail Investment Thesis: Yes Securities

Management has clarified that, even if expected credit loss is allowed, credit cost would remain contained within 100 bps:

The normalised credit cost for the bank is 100 bps and the bank is running below this right now. The ECL provision is currently estimated to be 1- 1.5%. We presume that this is the incremental impact and would be spread over five years.

Further, in FY24 also, the recoveries and upgrades, including recoveries from written off accounts, would outstrip slippages. The CRILC SMA, which used to be 2% is now as low as 32 bps. The restructured book amounts to about Rs 160 billion.

Management stated that Bank of Baroda would grow 1-2% points faster than the banking system in FY24:

The internal forecast for banking system growth is 11-13%. It is part of bank strategy to grow the retail book faster than corporate book. To achieve an overall growth of say x%, the retail loan growth would be 1.5x%, whereas the corporate loan growth would be 0.7x%.

Management guided that the bank would be able to sustain or slightly improve the full year FY23 NIM in FY24:

The domestic credit to deposit ratio is below 75% and there is no liquidity pressure on the bank. Most of the term deposits growth has come from deposits with tenure of 399 days or lower. This is a conscious decision since, as the rate cycle turns, these deposits can be run down quickly and renewed with lower cost deposits. The capital adequacy will be able to support growth in FY24 without equity capital raise.