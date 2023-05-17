Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Review - Earnings Momentum Robust; Margin Expands 16 Basis Point QoQ: Motilal Oswal
Net interest margins expand 16 bps QoQ; provision coverage ratio stable at 77%.
Motilal Oswal Report
Bank of Baroda reported a strong quarter as pre-provision operating profit grew 43% YoY, aided by higher other income and lower provisions. These resulted in strong earnings beat.
Business growth was healthy with loans rising 5.6% QoQ and margins expanding 16 basis point QoQ in Q4 FY23.
Bank of Baroda's asset quality improved as slippages remained controlled at Rs 27.4 billion, which coupled with healthy recoveries/upgrades resulted in gross non-performing asset/net non-performing asset ratio moderating to 3.8%/0.9%. provision coverage ratio was stable at ~77% in Q4 FY23.
Total special mention account I/II (more than Rs 50 million) was controlled at 32 bps of loans, while restructured book moderated to 1.5% of loans during the quarter.
We maintain our earnings estimate on the stock and estimate FY25 return on asset/ return on equity of 1.1%/16.4%.
