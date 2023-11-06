Bank of Baroda Q2 Results Review - NIM Moderation Offset By Improving Fee Lines: Dolat Capital
Growth in core fee was strong at 32% YoY, QoQ as the bank is aggressively pushing for CMS for large and mid-corporates.
Dolat Capital Report
Despite weak net interest income growth at 6% YoY (-20 basis points net interest margin QoQ to 3.3%), Bank of Baroda's profit after tax growth at 28% YoY benefitted from higher core fee income (up 32% YoY) and elevated recoveries from written-off accounts.
Higher slippages at 2% included a large airline exposure (Rs 18 billion) and an overseas non-performing asset (Rs 5 billion), though credit cost at 100 bps was contained as the bank held provisions against the airline account.
Gross non-performing asset% continued to decline QoQ, driven by improvement across other segments. Healthy loan growth a 4% QoQ was led by retail (5% QoQ) and micro, small and medium enterprise (4% QoQ).
We factor in lower NIM, offset by improved fee income and higher recovery from written-off accounts, with earnings estimate largely maintained.
Rolling over to Sep-25E, maintain 'Buy' with target price of Rs 245, valuing the bank at 1.1 times FY25E price/adjusted book value against return on asset/return on equity of 1%/15% for FY25E.
