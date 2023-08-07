Bank of Baroda Q1 Results Review - NIM Lower But Provision Buffers Increased: Prabhudas Lilladher

Bank of Baroda saw a mixed quarter; while core profit after tax at Rs 40.7 billion missed our estimate by 3% led by lower net interest income and higher tax rate, asset quality was stable with more buffers created.

Loan growth guidance is maintained at 14-15%, while over medium term, share of retail might enhance to 53% (now 47%). Balance sheet further fortified, as provision coverage ratio was shored up by Rs 2 billion while coverage on stressed airline was increased from 38% to 50%.

One time restructuring reduced QoQ from 1.7% to 1.3%. Net interest margin decline of 20 basis points QoQ was highest compared to public sector undertaking peers, attributable to decline in reported yields as credit flow for the quarter was led by lower yielding segments.

While BOB would like to maintain NIM for FY24 at FY23 levels, we are factoring an 8 bps decline in NIM to 3.08%. Marginal cost of fund based lending rate repricing would be a key to upgrade in NIM.

Basis Q1 FY24 results, State Bank of India delivered better NII/NIM and in near term SBI could outperform BOB on NIM given higher current account and savings account and unsecured share.

We slightly tweak our multiple from 1.15 times to 1.11 tmes but keep target price unchanged at Rs 235. Retain ‘Buy’.