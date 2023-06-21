Bank of Baroda- Asset Quality Of Corporate, MSME To Be Key Monitorable; Inexpensive Valuation: HDFC Securities
The bank has embarked on a transformation journey which has been fueled by digital initiatives such as 'BoB World'.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Bank of Baroda remains well capitalised compared to other peer public sector banks and has informed that there will be no fund raise in near term. The bank has embarked on a transformation journey which has been fueled by digital initiatives such as 'BoB World' which has immensely improved customer experiences and enabled new business relationships, transitioning focus to the retail assets as against traditional corporate book focus, addressing talent recruitment problem effectively.
Investment Rationale:
BoB has reported strong set of earnings for Q4 FY23 supported by improvement in net interest margins and lower slippages. The credit growth has also picked up. The bank’s total business crossed Rs 21 trillion milestone for the first time and is up 17% YoY.
Its global deposits grew by 15%/4.7% YoY/QoQ and stood at Rs 12,03,688 crores, while its global gross advances grew by 19%/4.9% and stood at Rs 9,69,548 crores.
Going forward, we expect BoB to grow its loan book at 14% compound annual growth rate while net interest income and net profit are expected to grow at 19% and 23% CAGR respectively over FY23-25E.
Return on average asset is estimated to improve to 1.2% in FY25E from current 1% in FY23P and return on equity could rise to 18.8% FY25E from 15.3% in FY23P. Asset quality trend of corporate and MSME will be key monitorable.
BoB is trading at an inexpensive valuation of 0.9 times FY25E price/adjusted book value. We are not separately ascribing any value to the subsidiaries/associates of the bank while valuing the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
