Bank Oct Sectoral Credit- Non-Food Up, Large Corporates, NBFCs, Credit Cards The Key Drivers: ICICI Securities

Bank sectoral credit deployment data for October 2022 suggests YoY uptick across verticals: 22.5% in services, 20.2% in retail credit, and 13.6% in agri and industry portfolios each.

Overall, non-food credit stood at Rs 128.6 trillion, up 2.0% month-on-month / 8.7% year-to-date / 17.1% YoY. Key trends: