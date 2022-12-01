Bank Oct Sectoral Credit- Non-Food Up, Large Corporates, NBFCs, Credit Cards The Key Drivers: ICICI Securities
Bank sectoral credit deployment data for October 2022 suggests YoY uptick across verticals.
ICICI Securities Report
Bank sectoral credit deployment data for October 2022 suggests YoY uptick across verticals: 22.5% in services, 20.2% in retail credit, and 13.6% in agri and industry portfolios each.
Overall, non-food credit stood at Rs 128.6 trillion, up 2.0% month-on-month / 8.7% year-to-date / 17.1% YoY. Key trends:
ending to non-banking financial companies was robust with 38.0% YoY / 7.2% month-on-month / 16.4% YTD growth. Of the incremental accretion of Rs 992 billion in services segment, NBFC lending constituted 85% (Rs 841 billion).
Credit card portfolio was up 28.4% YoY, 7.2% month-on-month and 21.2% YTD led by festive season, online shopping festivals and improved revolve rates.
Vehicle loan portfolio was up 2.6% month-on-month higher than its average month-on-month growth of 1.9% for H1 FY23.
Retail credit expanded by 1.8% month-on-month, 20.2% YoY and 11.5% YTD. Of the monthly incremental retail credit accretion of Rs 683 billion in Oct-22, 29% was accounted for by housing, 25% by other personal loans, 18% by credit cards, 17% by vehicle loans while the balance was towards other retail loans.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
