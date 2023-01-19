Bandhan Bank - Transformation Towards A More Predictable Model: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage
We believe, on a sustainable basis, Bandhan Bank would deliver 2.5% plus return on asset and 25% return on equity.
Anand Rathi Research Report
Diversification across products and regions are strategic priorities of Bandhan Bank Ltd. This would transform its business model to be more scalable and sustainable. For this, the bank reinforced its top management, hiring professionals from various private banks.
A combination of deepening product penetration and branch penetration across states would drive a 21% loan compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.
With asset quality issues likely to be peaked out in H2 FY23 earnings are expected to normalise thereafter. We believe, on a sustainable basis, Bandhan Bank would deliver 2.5% plus return on asset and 25% return on equity.
