Bandhan Bank Q4 Results Review - Expect Sharp Rebound In Profitability Ahead: ICICI Securities
Bandhan Bank Q4 Results Review - Expect Sharp Rebound In Profitability Ahead: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Bandhan Bank (Bandhan) reported Q4FY23 PAT of Rs 8.08 billion (vs Rs2.9bn QoQ), led by a sharp rebound in NIMs and a sharp moderation in provisioning. Annualised RoA has come in at 2.2%. While slippages were elevated, there is a healthy organic reduction in stress pool. We highlight that including the expected CGFMU recovery of Rs17bn, (of which Rs11bn is expected in Q1FY24 and Rs6bn in Q1FY25), the bank has ~100% PCR on EEB reported stress pool (NPA+SMA1+2) and ~84% PCR on stress pool including SMA 0.
With majority of stress recognition already done and collection efficiency rising to >98%, we are modelling-in slippages at ~3.0% for FY24E/FY25E vs ~9.5-10% gross slippages in the last two years. We appreciate the bank’s approach of creating contingent provisions from the expected CGFMU recovery. Despite pressure on CoD ahead, we model-in ~10 bps YoY uptick in calculated NIMs due to lower slippages.
Overall, we see the bank delivering ~20% loan growth, 2.3-2.4% RoA and ~19-20% RoE for FY24E-FY25E. Risk returns are favourable with the stock trading at ~1.7/1.4x FY24E/FY25E ABV and 9.5/7.6x FY24E/FY25E EPS, respectively. Tier 1 is adequate at 19.8% level. We maintain BUY with target price revised to Rs300 (earlier Rs350) valuing the stock at ~1.8x FY25E ABV. Key risk is higher than expected stress formation impacting profitability and growth.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.