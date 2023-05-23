Bandhan Bank Q4 Results Review - Expect Sharp Rebound In Profitability Ahead: ICICI Securities

Bandhan Bank (Bandhan) reported Q4FY23 PAT of Rs 8.08 billion (vs Rs2.9bn QoQ), led by a sharp rebound in NIMs and a sharp moderation in provisioning. Annualised RoA has come in at 2.2%. While slippages were elevated, there is a healthy organic reduction in stress pool. We highlight that including the expected CGFMU recovery of Rs17bn, (of which Rs11bn is expected in Q1FY24 and Rs6bn in Q1FY25), the bank has ~100% PCR on EEB reported stress pool (NPA+SMA1+2) and ~84% PCR on stress pool including SMA 0.

With majority of stress recognition already done and collection efficiency rising to >98%, we are modelling-in slippages at ~3.0% for FY24E/FY25E vs ~9.5-10% gross slippages in the last two years. We appreciate the bank’s approach of creating contingent provisions from the expected CGFMU recovery. Despite pressure on CoD ahead, we model-in ~10 bps YoY uptick in calculated NIMs due to lower slippages.

Overall, we see the bank delivering ~20% loan growth, 2.3-2.4% RoA and ~19-20% RoE for FY24E-FY25E. Risk returns are favourable with the stock trading at ~1.7/1.4x FY24E/FY25E ABV and 9.5/7.6x FY24E/FY25E EPS, respectively. Tier 1 is adequate at 19.8% level. We maintain BUY with target price revised to Rs300 (earlier Rs350) valuing the stock at ~1.8x FY25E ABV. Key risk is higher than expected stress formation impacting profitability and growth.