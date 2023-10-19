Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review - Weak Quarter, H2 Expected To Be Strong; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi
Asset quality to normalise now.
Anand Rathi Report
Another operationally weak quarter for Bandhan Bank Ltd. which saw sub-par operating performance and high slippages. Key positives were:
normal collection efficiency,
sharp decline in days past due accounts,
strong traction in current account and savings account and
healthy performance by Emerging Entrepreneurs Business book originated post-July 2021.
We believe most of the stress has now been recognised and expect the pace of business to sharply pick up in H2 FY24.
Strong business growth and normalising asset quality would translate to a strong earnings outlook for Bandhan Bank.
We retain our Buy, at a 12-month target price of Rs 325, 1.6 times price/adjusted book value on the FY26E book.
Risks
Less-than-anticipated loan growth could cut into our estimates.
Large slippages from the EEB portfolio.
