Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Growth To Revive In Seasonally Strong H2: Motilal Oswal

Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported a 4% miss on profitability at Rs 7.2 billion, amid sluggish net interest income growth and broadly stable margins. 

Advances growth was moderate at 13% YoY/4% QoQ, driven by healthy growth in the non-micro finance portfolio. MFI book, which declined in Q1, has now grown by 5% QoQ. The MFI share in the total loan book now stands at 50% with outstanding book currently at ~Rs 540 billion.

Deposits growth has been healthy at 13% YoY/3% QoQ. The current account and savings account mix improved as the bank increased savings account rates during the quarter to limit the migration from SA to term deposits.

Gross non-performing asset increased 57bp QoQ to 7.3%. This rise can be attributed to higher slippages; however, the special mention account book decreased by 130 bp QoQ to 4.2%. This reduction in the SMA book is expected to contribute to a decrease in slippage run-rate. Collection efficiency was steady at 98%.

We reduce our FY24/25E profit after tax by 3%/5% and estimate FY25 return on asset/return on equity at 2.1%/18%.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250.