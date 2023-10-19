Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review - Asset Quality Weak; Performance Likely To Improve In H2: Axis Securities
Asset quality continued to remain weak owing to higher slippages and lower recoveries
Axis Securities Report
Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported a sequential improvement in credit growth, with advances growing at 12/4% YoY/QoQ.
This was led by the Emerging Entrepreneurs Business segment growing at 5% QoQ (flat YoY) and the non EEB book growing healthily at 28/3% YoY/QoQ.
Disbursements rebounded after a seasonally weak Q1 and grew by 26/75% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income grew by 11% YoY and de-grew by 2% QoQ, owing to 10 basis points margin compression.
Pre-provision operating profit growth remains muted at 2/14% YoY/QoQ, as operating expense growth was sharper at 5/7% YoY/QoQ. The cost-to-income ratio inched up to 46.9% from 41.8/45.7% YoY/QoQ.
Asset quality continued to remain weak owing to higher slippages and lower recoveries. Gross non-performing assets climbed up to 7.3% versus 6.7% QoQ. Gross slippages stood at Rs 1,320 crore (slippage ratio of 1.3%). Collections in both the EEB and non-EEB segments improved.
Outlook
Bandhan Bank has been continuously dealing with asset quality pain since the pandemic. Slippages have continued to remain elevated in H1 FY24. However, we expect asset quality to improve from H2 FY24 onwards and it will be aided by improved recoveries and gradually moderating slippages.
We expect Bandhan Bank to deliver a return on assets/return on equity of 2-2.5%/17-20% over FY24-25E. We largely maintain our net interest income estimates as we believe margins are likely to improve going into FY25E.
However, factoring in slower growth, higher opex ratio in the near term and higher credit cost owing to asset quality stress, we trim our earnings estimates by 6-7% over FY24-25E.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock currently trades at 1.5 times FY25E adjusted book value. We value the stock at 1.6 times FY25E to arrive at a target price of Rs 250/share. The target price implies an upside of 5% from the current market price. We revise our rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.
