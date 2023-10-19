Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review - Asset Quality Weak; Performance Likely To Improve In H2: Axis Securities

Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported a sequential improvement in credit growth, with advances growing at 12/4% YoY/QoQ.

This was led by the Emerging Entrepreneurs Business segment growing at 5% QoQ (flat YoY) and the non EEB book growing healthily at 28/3% YoY/QoQ.

Disbursements rebounded after a seasonally weak Q1 and grew by 26/75% YoY/QoQ. Net interest income grew by 11% YoY and de-grew by 2% QoQ, owing to 10 basis points margin compression. 

Pre-provision operating profit growth remains muted at 2/14% YoY/QoQ, as operating expense growth was sharper at 5/7% YoY/QoQ. The cost-to-income ratio inched up to 46.9% from 41.8/45.7% YoY/QoQ. 

Asset quality continued to remain weak owing to higher slippages and lower recoveries. Gross non-performing assets climbed up to 7.3% versus 6.7% QoQ. Gross slippages stood at Rs 1,320 crore (slippage ratio of 1.3%). Collections in both the EEB and non-EEB segments improved.