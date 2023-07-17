Bandhan Bank Q1 Results Review - Weak Quarter, Growth Likely To Improve Going Forward: Axis Securities

Financial Performance:

Bandhan Bank Ltd. reported credit de-growth of ~5.5% QoQ, which was led by a slowdown in the emerging entrepreneurs business segment (impacted by elevated slippages and seasonal slowdown) and a large repayment of one short-term loan to the tune of ~Rs 2,150 crore in the retail segment.

Total disbursements de-grew sharply by ~54% QoQ, led by a 62% QoQ dip in EEB disbursements. In line with our expectations, net interest income growth was flat YoY/QoQ. However, margins remained stable QoQ at 7.3%.

Pre-provision operating profit de-grew by 14%/13% YoY/QoQ owing to notably lower non-interest income and higher opex on the back of continued branch expansion. Credit costs moderated to 240 basis points versus 300 bps QoQ. Profit after tax de-grew by 19%/11% YoY/QoQ. 

Asset quality deteriorated sharply owing to higher slippages and lower recoveries. Gross non-performing asset climbed up to 6.7% vs. 4.9% QoQ.

Gross slippages including the impact of new IRAC norms (to the tune of Rs 580 crore) stood at Rs 1,940 crore.