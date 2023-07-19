Bandhan Bank Q1 Result Review - Sequential Decline In Loans, Rise In GNPA Disappoint: Nirmal Bang

Bandhan Bank Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance was slightly below our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming at a variation of -1.2%/-12.3%/- 3.2% versus our estimates.

The sequential decline of 6.3% in net advances (due to seasonal dip in the micro finance segment) and rise in gross non-performing asset from 4.9% in Q4 FY23 to 6.8% in Q1 FY24 (due to rise in MFI slippages and reclassification of Rs 5.8 billion Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme loans from special mention account-II bucket to GNPA, as per revised Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms) were the key disappointments.

Net interest margin however held up at 7.3% QoQ and the management has maintained its NIM guidance of 7-7.5% for FY24. It expects credit growth to be back at 20% by FY24-end and credit cost to normalise at 2% (+/- 20 bps) in FY24.

After incorporating the weaker performance of Q1 FY24, our conservative estimates of loan growth at a compound annual growth rate of 17.5% over FY23-FY25E and elevated opex ratio over near to medium term (due to continued physical expansion and lower revenue growth in H1 FY24), we have cut our earnings estimates for FY24E and FY25E by 8.3% and 8.6%, respectively.

In our view, although return ratios would expand with normalisation in credit costs, regaining loan growth momentum is key for Bandhan Bank.

While we are hopeful of a rebound towards double-digit growth in H2 FY24 as guided, in the near term, the core banking solution upgrade in I or II phases could lead to temporary disruptions for a couple of weeks in terms of growth and asset quality.

Another area to pay attention to is the faster rise in deposit growth, especially high-cost term deposits vs. loan growth, which was flat on YoY basis and could compress credit/deposit ratio in the near term.

Therefore, improvement in current account and savings account ratio over the remaining part of FY24 and managing a judicious asset mix to maintain/improve yields and NIMs will be crucial.

We have rolled forward our valuation to June 2025E adjusted book value while lowering our target multiple to 1.5 times (versus two times FY25E ABV earlier), which leads to a target price of Rs 247.

We have revised our rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Accumulate’.